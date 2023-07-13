With the quarterfinal round of Wimbledon done and dusted, it is now time for the semi-final rounds. As the tournament moves towards the business end, it is now time to reveal who plays who in the semis. There are two semi-final rounds, in one round, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz will take on Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, while in the other round, 23-time Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic faces Jannik Sinner. Note, both the semi-final will happen on one single day, i.e. on July 14, 2023, Friday.

Semi-finalists in the Wimbledon

