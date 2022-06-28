Last year's finalist, Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from Wimbledon 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19, the Italian confirmed on social media. 'I have no words to describe the extreme disappointed I feel. The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger.' the 26-year-old wrote after becoming the second player to pull out after testing positive.

