WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) legend Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as The Great Khali took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. In a video shared on his official Instagram account, the former WWE wrestler was seen seated on a boat in the Ganges, just before he was about to take a holy dip. But there were a host of fans who surrounded him from all sides and attempted to take selfies with him. In another video, The Great Khali shared his thoughts on the Maha Kumbh Mela, stating that it was the first time he visited the place. He also thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making good arrangements for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Maha Kumbh 2025: Boxer MC Mary Kom Thanks PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath After Taking Dip at Triveni Sangam, Says ‘Want To Know More About Hinduism’ (Watch Videos).

The Great Khali Mobbed By Fans as He Goes for Holy Dip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Khali (@thegreatkhali)

The Great Khali Shares His Thoughts on Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: WWE wrestler Dalip Singh, aka Khali, says, "I am feeling very good, this is the first time I have come here. The arrangements made by Yogi Ji are commendable, and the rush here at Maha Kumbh, is a history for the whole world."#MahaKumbh2025… pic.twitter.com/dfg1RcqRW8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2025

