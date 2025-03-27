Normalcy returned to IPL 2025 with the RR vs KKR match, but expect a run-fest when Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Lucknow Super Giants on March 27 (today). SRH are coming off a thumping win, while LSG suffered a narrow defeat in their last match. The SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with one team looking to take sole lead in standings, while the other eying their first points on the table. IPL 2025 Schedule: Get Complete Team-Wise List of Indian Premier League Season 18 Matches With Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Today’s IPL 2025 Match

