Tokyo Olympics 2020 officially commences on July 23 and will continue until August 8. And just like everyone, micro-blogging platform, Twitter is also pumped up about the 32nd edition of Summer Olympic Games. They have launched a series of emojis including Olympic emoji, which for the first time is available in 30 different languages. There are also emojis for gold, silver and bronze medals. An array of emojis are also dedicated to sports. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Twitter Launch Custom Indian Flag Emoji for Team India To Cheer Athletes Participating at Summer Games.

Olympic Emoji

BREAKING: The #Olympics emoji is here! 😉 For the first time ever, it is available in over 30 different languages on Twitter - try it out in the replies! pic.twitter.com/PYJyUlBVoh — Olympics (@Olympics) July 22, 2021

Medals Emojis

Sports Emojis

It’s still not all! The sports emojis are also live. 🙌 Which ones will you use? pic.twitter.com/0oZglEecxk — Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

