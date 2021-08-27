India table tennis ace Bhavina Patel shared how she used her Brazilian opponent, Joyce de Oliviera's weaknesses and her coach's suggestions to make a 3-0 lead in the Class four category's 16-round match at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Storming into the quarterfinals, Bhavina revealed that she is excited to compete against World No. 2 Borislava Rankovic in her next match that is scheduled at 3:50 pm on Friday. 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Live Updates Day 3.

Check Out Bhavina Patel's Reaction After the Match:

#Exclusive @BhavinaPatel6 creates history as she storms into quarterfinal with a smart and focused approach Check out what she has to say about her QF match scheduled for 3:50 PM (IST) today#Cheer4India #Praise4Para #BhavinaPatel@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik pic.twitter.com/VaazWxa2wC — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)