Team India will be in action on Day 3 of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and will have a shot at a medal with TC Tek Chand featuring in the Men’s Shot Put F55 Final. The Indian athletes have had a mixed outing at the Games so far but will be eager to display their skills on one of the grandest sporting stages. Meanwhile, we bring you all the live updates, medal winners and other details from Day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Medal Tally Updated: China Lead Team-Wise Standing.

Several Indian athletes will begin their Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games journey on Day 3 of the competition as the athletics and archery contingent will be in action for the first time. SN Jadhav will participate in Men’s 200m Medley in swimming with the Men’s and Women’s Archery team featuring in the ranking rounds of several events.

India are yet to open their account in the medal tally but have a great chance of doing that on Day 3 as TC Tek Chand will aim for a podium finish during the Men’s Shot Put F55 Final. Meanwhile, Bhavina Patel has progressed to the next round in the women’s individual Table Tennis event and will be in action on the third day where she faces Brazil Olivera Joyce.

India have sent their largest contingent to date to the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as a total of 54 athletes have made the trip hoping to replicate the country’s record-breaking achievement of the Olympics earlier this year.