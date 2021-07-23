Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wished all the Indian athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which begin on July 23, Friday. He also urged everyone to keep supporting the Indian contingent for the Olympic games.

See his tweet here:

While I am not in Tokyo yet, I wish all the #TeamIndia athletes the very best for @Tokyo2020 To everyone supporting us: thank you for your wishes and please keep cheering every Indian athlete in Tokyo 🙏#CheerForIndia — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 23, 2021

