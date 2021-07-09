Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed preparations for facilitation of Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics and discussed the logistical details, their vaccination status, the multi-disciplinary support being given. He will interact with Olympic-bound athletes on July 13.

On behalf of 130 crore Indians, I would be interacting with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck. Let us all #Cheer4India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2021

