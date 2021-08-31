India registered it's second medal in shooting at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics with Singhraj Adhana winning bronze in 10-metre Air Pistol SH1 just a day after Avani Lekhara grabbed a gold in women's 10m Air Rifle standing SH1. Abhinav Bindra, who was the first Indian to hold Olympic title for men's 10-metre Air Rifle event, congratulated Singhraj for his achievement of finishing at a total of 216.8 points on Tuesday.

Abhinav Bindra's Wishes for Medal Winner Singhraj Adhana

Congratulations Singhraj Adhana on winning the Bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 31, 2021

