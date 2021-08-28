Para paddler Bhavina Patel defeated China's Miao Zhang 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11 and 11-8 in the women's table-tennis class 4 semifinal on Saturday.

Watch the video here:

She did it! #IND Bhavina Patel storms into the Finals of #Paralympics She beats China''s Miao Zhang 3-2 in her semifinal game. #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/7LT6eivJQ6 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 28, 2021

