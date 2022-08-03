Tulika Maan has won a silver medal in the Women's Jude +78 kg category and secured India's 16th medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. This is India's f third medal in the sport at CWG 2022 after Sushila Devi and Vijay Yadav had won prior. Maan was defeated by Scotland's Sarah Arlington in the gold medal encounter.

SILVER FOR TULIKA 🤩🤩 🇮🇳's pride #TulikaMaan bags the 2nd 🥈 for India in Judo 🥋 at @birminghamcg22 🔥🔥 She gave her best against Sarah Adlington of Scotland in Women's +78kg Gold medal bout 💪 Proud of you Tulika 🙂#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/G4pLiR3L1y — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 3, 2022

