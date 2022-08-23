Telegu Yoddhas cruised to easy victory over Mumbai Khiladis in an Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 clash today at Shree Shivchatrapati Sports Complex. The Yoddhas beat Khiladis 55-43 in the 13th match of the tournament. With this victory, the Telegu side claimed top spot in the points table with 12 points.

Check the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match result:

