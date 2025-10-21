Daniel Naroditsky, a US chess grandmaster, has shockingly passed away at the age of 29 on Sunday, October 19. The Charlotte Chess Centre, the club to which Daniel Naroditsky belonged, made the announcement of his untimely death, sharing a statement made by the player's family. "It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky. Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and cherished member of the chess community. He was also a loving son, brother, and loyal friend," a part of his family's statement, read. However, the cause of his death is yet to be known. A talented chess player from the US, Daniel Naroditsky, became a Grandmaster when he was 18 and he was also a commentator and author. Norway Chess Launches New World Championship, Approved by FIDE (Watch Video).

Daniel Naroditsky Dies

The Naroditsky family shares the sad news of Daniel’s unexpected passing. Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community. We ask for privacy as the family grieves. pic.twitter.com/otNdUxDKtL — Charlotte Chess Center (@CLTchesscenter) October 20, 2025

FIDE Condoles Daniel Naroditsky's Death

