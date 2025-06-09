The eighth match of the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 will be played between Nagpur Heroz and Pagariya Strikers on Monday, June 9. The Nagpur Heroz vs Pagariya Strikers VPL 2025 clash will be hosted at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. The clash will begin at 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025. Hence, fans will find viewing options of the inaugural edition of the VPL 2025 matches live telecast on the DD Sports TV channels. Indian audiences can watch live streaming viewing options for the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League on the Waves OTT App and website. JioHotstar app and website will also provide viewing options for live streaming of VPT20 2025 matches. The FanCode app and website also have the official rights to live stream viewing options of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 men's matches, but will require an INR 49 pass for fans to watch the Nagpur Heroz vs Pagariya Strikers Vidarbha Pro T20 League clash. Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025: R Sanjay’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers NECO Master Blaster to Second Win, Beat Nagpur Heroz by 14-Run.

Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming

We’re proud to have @ddsportschannel as the Official Broadcast Partner for the Men's Team Matches of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League. Watch the action live on TV from 5th June to 15th June! 📺#VidarbhaProT20League #Doordarshan #DDSports #BroadcastPartner pic.twitter.com/n7WtBrvP75 — Vidarbha Pro T20 League (@vidarbhaprot20) May 30, 2025

