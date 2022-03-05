Shane Warne was one of the best cricketers of his generation and after hanging up his playing boots, he became a commentator and was brilliant on the mic. During India's tour of Australia, the great spinner stunned fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle multiple times with his correct predictions.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)