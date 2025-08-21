In a significant development, Ukrainian jumper and Olympian Bekh-Romanchuk is suspended for four years for doping. The development was confirmed by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). The Ukrainian jumper has won silver medals in the long jump at the World Championships 2019 and the triple jump in 2023. Bekh-Romanchuk finished in 11th place in the triple jump final at the Paris Olympics 2024. For those unversed, Bekh-Romanchuk also works as a model and influencer. The Ukrainian jumper has 491,000 Instagram followers and has uploaded modelling photos for Ukrainian brands such as the Domino Group and Trihard. Ukrainian Long Jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk Suspended Over Testosterone Doping Case.

Ukraine's Bekh-Romanchuk Suspended For Four Years

The AIU has banned Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (Ukraine) for 4 years from 13 May 2025 for Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Testosterone). DQ results from 7 December 2024 Details here: https://t.co/ZKv7jeHRwZpic.twitter.com/tXxtbCBYR0 — Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) August 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)