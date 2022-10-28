The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department on Friday seized 2.37 kilograms of gold at Kochi airport. Reportedly, the department made this recovery in three instances. The price of the seized gold is said to be Rs 96.61 lakhs. Mumbai: 15 kg Gold Valued Over Rs 7 Crore, Foreign Currency Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized at Airport by Customs (See Pics).

Kerala Gold Bust:

Kerala | Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs department has seized 2.37 kilograms of gold worth Rs 96.61 lakhs at Kochi airport in three instances: Customs pic.twitter.com/PqcRhsn3ao — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

