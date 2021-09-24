Indian archer Abhishek Verma advances to quarterfinals of compound men's archery event at the World Championships 2021. The Championship that began on September 19, Tuesday has seen two Indian archers making it to the top 8 of the compound men's and women's archery event. While Verma completed seventh after beating Josef Bosansky of Slovakia to enter the quarterfinals, Jyothi Surekha Vennam also sailed through the third round after outplaying Inge Van Der Ven of Netherlands. Asian Games medallist Verma will now face Mike Schloesser from Netherlands on September 25, Saturday.

Abhishek Verma's Archery Update from World Championship 2021

