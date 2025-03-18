WWE Raw will be airing live from Belgium on Monday night, and the company will be marking their presence in the European region. The Monday Night Raw will take place on March 18 and will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The WWE Raw will be hosted at the Forest National Arena in Forest, Belgium. Fans in India can watch the WWE Raw live telecast on the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD). Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of Monday Night Raw on the SonyLiv app and website with an active subscription. WWE RAW Tonight, March 17: John Cena, Cody Rhodes Set for Confrontation, Finn Balor Battles Bron Breakker in Intercontinental Championship Match and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

WWE RAW 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

