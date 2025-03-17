Monday Night Raw will be aired from the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium as WWE continues its European tour. The episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to be a very important one in the context of WWE WrestleMania 41 with John Cena making an appearance for the first time since what transpired at Elimination Chamber 2025. The 16-time champion shocked the world as he turned on Cody Rhodes and viciously attacked him after he declined The Rock's offer of selling his soul to him. Also, the Intercontinental title will be up for grabs as Bron Breakker defends it against Finn Balor. Lamine Yamal Attends WWE SmackDown 2025 in Barcelona, Spain Football Sensation Meets Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and Others (See Pics and Videos).

Penta will be in action as he battles Ludwig Kaiser in what is expected to be a brutal 'No Holds Barred' match. Women's World Champion Iyo Sky and her opponent at WWE WrestleMania 41 Bianca Belair will take part in an official contract signing. Plus, Seth Rollins will address the assault that 'OTC' Roman Reigns unleashed on him last week on Raw during his steel cage match against CM Punk.

Cody Rhodes-John Cena Set for Confrontation

Cody Rhodes, much like the entirety of the WWE Universe was shocked when John Cena turned on him and aligned with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025 after winning the men's match. John Cena did not offer any explanation post that attack on Cody Rhodes and fans will be keen on hearing what he has to say when he shows up in Brussels. Cody Rhodes has made it absolutely clear that he wants a confrontation with John Cena after what happened in Toronto at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and we just might have a segment for the ages with these two in the ring at the same time. Fans also have speculated that John Cena might debut a new theme song going with his 'heel' personality while others have said he could just bring his 'Doctor of Thuganomics' persona back. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, March 10: Roman Reigns Returns, Attacks Seth Rollins and CM Punk, Gunther Assaults Jey Uso and Other Exciting Matches on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Finn Balor Faces Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship

The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line when Bron Breakker defends it against Finn Balor. Dominik Mysterio, last week, informed Finn Balor that he had talked to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and set up the match with Bron Breakker. This match is one to watch out for, not just because of the immense talent that both wrestlers possess but also for the potential outcomes. While Finn Balor winning the title cannot be counted out entirely, the prospect of Dominik Mysterio costing him is also high.

Seth Rollins to Speak Out After Roman Reigns' Attack

Seth Rollins was brutally attacked by Roman Reigns last week on Raw during his 'Steel Cage' match against CM Punk. The 'Visionary' was dragged out of the ring, causing him to win the match but after that, the 'OTC' attacked him in retaliation to what happened at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Roman Reigns' return and subsequent attack on CM Punk and Seth Rollins have led many to speculate that there would be a triple threat at WWE WrestleMania 41 and the WWE Monday Night Raw episode on March 17 will give further clarity on the road ahead.

Penta vs Ludwig Kaiser (No Holds Barred Match)

Penta will face Ludwig Kaiser in a 'No Holds Barred' match on WWE Monday Night Raw. The German WWE star cut out a promo earlier where he said he would teach the luchador 'fear' in their 'No Holds Barred' match.

WWE Raw Card on Monday 17

Other Matches/Events to Watch Out for

Ivy Nille will face Dakota Kai in what is expected to be a fascinating rematch. Dakota Kai had beaten Ivy Nille earlier on to gain a shot at Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental title and this rematch would be an opportunity for the latter to gain some redemption. Plus, Jey Uso will take on Austin Theory and fans can pretty much expect Gunther to be around and attack the WWE men's Royal Rumble winner.

