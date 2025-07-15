WWE Monday Night Raw on July 14 will officially kick off the road to SummerSlam PLE, with a Gauntlet Match for the number one World Heavyweight Championship contender being announced. WWE Monday Night Raw on July 14 (July 15 in India) will begin at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and take place at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Unfortunately, WWE Raw live telecast will not be available for TV viewing options; fans have online streaming. Fans can watch WWE Raw live streaming viewing option on the Netflix app and website, at the cost of a subscription. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, July 12 Results: Gunther Defeats Goldberg in Latter’s Retirement Match; LA Knight, Randy Orton Victorious (Watch Video Highlights).

WWE RAW Live Streaming

ANNOUNCED: A Gauntlet Match is officially set for #WWERAW tomorrow night to determine who will face GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/eBAqWsnZb8 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 14, 2025

