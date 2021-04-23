Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan in 2nd T20I

From 78/3 to 99-all out 👀 Pakistan implode as Zimbabwe register a stunning 19-run victory to level the T20I series 🔥#ZIMvPAK ➡️ https://t.co/PZnufXvmBt pic.twitter.com/oqMgyAxpLS — ICC (@ICC) April 23, 2021

