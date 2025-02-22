US-based humanoid robot startup company 1X unveiled its new model, Neo Gamma. The company introduced various upgrades to its new 1X Neo Gamma, including human-like walking and arm swinging, the ability to squat to pick up things, and predictability of environment through improved general-purpose manipulation. Watch the video for its movements here. Grok Powered Ads Creation: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out New Feature To Help Small Businesses Create Advertisement on X Platform.

1X NEO Gamma Humanoid Robot Unveiled

Introducing NEO Gamma.

Another step closer to home. pic.twitter.com/Fiu2ohbIiP

— 1X (@1x_tech) February 21, 2025

