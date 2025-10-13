Unitree Robotics shared a clip of its humanoid robot, the Unitree G1, performing kung fu flips. The short video showcased the robot’s progress. The company shared the clip with the text "Unitree G1 Kungfu Kid V6.0," highlighting the humanoid robot’s agility and limb control. The company stated that there was no “speed-up” in the video and wrote, “A year and a half as a trainee — I’ll keep working hard! Hope to earn more of your love.” Tesla Optimus Learning Kung Fu: Elon Musk Shares Video of Humanoid Robot Learning Chinese Martial Arts, Showing Off Its Skills of Self-Defense,

Unitree G1 Kungfu Kid V6.0 Video Released

Unitree G1 Kungfu Kid V6.0 A year and a half as a trainee — I'll keep working hard! Hope to earn more of your love🥰 pic.twitter.com/F8UeXjctqp — Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) October 13, 2025

