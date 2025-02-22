Elon Musk's xAI rolled out 'Grok Powered Ad Creation' to help small businesses scale and thrive on the X platform. The new Grok-powered ad creation aims to help businesses create ads, analyse campaign performance, and recommend improvements. For this, users will get a dedicated X ads interface. The new option has been rolled out for people using X Ads. Apple Intelligence To Be Available in Localised English for Indian Market in April With Release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

Grok Powered Ads Creation Rolled Out for X Ads

Starting to roll out Grok powered X Ads interface. Grok can now create beautiful ads, analyze your campaign performance, and recommend improvements, all within your X ads interface. Rolling out to all SMBs using X ads today! pic.twitter.com/b58x8FgjW3 — Sid Rao (@sidgrao) February 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)