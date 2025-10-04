A new video of Tesla Optimus was shared by Elon Musk, in which the humanoid robot was learning Kung Fu with a trained person. In the video, Tesla Optimus shows off its martial arts techniques for self-defense. Optimus does not imitate the skilled Kung Fu teacher but responds perfectly to every move and counters the attacks. The Tesla Optimus humanoid robot is expected to be available in 2026 and will likely cost around USD 18,999 (approximately INR 16.86 lakh). OpenAI Acquires AI-Powered Personal Finance Startup Roi, CEO Sujith Vishwajith To Join Company.

Elon Musk Shares Video of Optimus Learning Kung Fu Technique

Tesla Optimus learning Kung Fu pic.twitter.com/ziEuiiKWn7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2025

