India has taken a big step towards next-generation connectivity. IIT Hyderabad, under the MeitY-sponsored "6G End-to-End Communication Systems" project, has successfully shown the country's first 6G link. As per the post of the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the 6G link works in the 6.425–7.125 GHz frequency band and marks a major achievement in India's telecom progress. The system uses a new method called Orthogonal Time-Frequency Division Multiplexing (OTFDM), which was first introduced by IITH at the 3GPP 6G Workshop in 2025. The post read, "The 200 MHz link achieved high speed, ensuring ultra-low latency, high energy efficiency, tight spectral control. This innovation bridges India's urban–rural broadband gap and paves the way for future-ready, low-latency mobile applications."

