Minister of Electronics & IT (MeitY) has launched the IndiaAI Compute Portal, a platform allowing users to make high-end computing accessible and affordable. MeitY said that the IndiaAI Compute Portal would empower the research and innovations of its end users, which include startups and MSMEs, students, India AI Fellowship students, government entities, researchers and academia. AI Kosha: MeitY Launches Platform To Empower Indian Researchers, Entrepreneurs, and Startups To Build State-of-the-Art AI Applications and Solutions.

MeitY Announced IndiaAI Compute Portal for High-End Computing

✨ Launched - IndiaAI Compute Portal Unleash the potential of advanced GPU computing with #IndiaAI Compute Portal, a platform that makes high-end computing both accessible and affordable—empowering your research & innovation. Learn more at Explore it as https://t.co/Gi6rIY0tIx pic.twitter.com/7aNXUsuGEr — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) March 6, 2025

