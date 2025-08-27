Anthropic has developed Claude for Chrome, an AI assistant that works directly in the browser and can take actions on behalf of the user. Anthropic shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 27, and said, "We’re releasing it at first as a research preview to 1,000 users, so we can gather real-world insights on how it’s used." The Claude extension will let trusted users guide the assistant in performing tasks within their browser. The company added, “We'll gradually expand access as we develop stronger safety measures and build confidence through this limited preview.” The development highlights a step forward in browser-based AI support, as Anthropic focuses on safety and user feedback before a wider rollout. ‘Count to 1 Million’ Challenge: New Viral Trend Sees People Asking ChatGPT and Grok To Count to 1 Million, AI Tools Decline (Watch Videos).

Anthropic Claude Extension for Chrome

We’ve developed Claude for Chrome, where Claude works directly in your browser and takes actions on your behalf. We’re releasing it at first as a research preview to 1,000 users, so we can gather real-world insights on how it’s used. pic.twitter.com/lVDKhnPbHY — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) August 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)