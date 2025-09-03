YouTube has started notifying users about the Premium subscription usage. The Google-owned streaming platform sent out notifications to users saying that the YouTube Premium family membership would require all the members to be in the same household as the family manager. This means that if the YouTube Premium users do not live in the same house or location as their family manager, they cannot enjoy the ad-free experience and other Premium benefits. The company sent out an email with the title "Your YouTube Premium family membership will be paused" to many users. YouTube said, "It appears you may not be in the same household as your family manager, and your membership will be paused in 14 days." Apple Adds iPhone XS and iPhone 8 Plus in Vintage List, Marks 2017 iPad 5 and 3 MacBook Models As ‘Obsolete’ Ahead of iPhone 17 Series Launch; Here’s What It Means.

YouTube Premium Family Membership Plan Will End If Users Not in Same House

YouTube will stop your Premium family plan if you all do not live in the same house. pic.twitter.com/6jY21hzGFD — TrakinTech (@TrakinTech) September 3, 2025

YouTube Premium Will Work If Members Are in Same House

YouTube is flagging Premium Family members living at different addresses, similar to Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown. Users report receiving emails stating their accounts will be paused, but affected regions remain unclear. pic.twitter.com/4y9nwxxsKx — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) September 2, 2025

YouTube Premium Membership Plan Will End For Users Not in Same House

YouTube เอาจริง ! แพ็กเกจ Premium Family ต้องอยู่บ้านเดียวกัน ฟีลเดียวกับ Netflix งานนี้มีบ้านแตก ! YouTube ปรับนโยบายแพ็กเกจครอบครัวตามรอย Netflix ไปเรียบร้อยแล้ว หากใครอยู่ในช่วงที่ Netflix เริ่มใช้มาตรการเข้มงวดกับการแชร์รหัสผ่านสำหรับผู้ที่สมัครแพ็กเกจครอบครัว… pic.twitter.com/Y9DKlWSK0C — BT beartai (@beartai) September 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)