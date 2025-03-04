Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed launching a new 'Air' model this week; however, did not reveal the name. The reports have hinted that Apple might launch a new Macbook Air and iPad Air. These models will likely be powered by the M4 chipset. The M4 Macbook Air is expected to be offered in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, and the M4 iPad Air is in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. iPhone 17 Air To Launch in September 2025 With Single 48MP Camera and Slim Design: Reports.

Apple Launch This Week Announced, Tim Cook Hinted 'Air' Products

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)