Cupertino, March 3: iPhone 17 Air is the highly anticipated Apple smartphone to launch in September 2025. However, the company has yet to confirm the model or whether it is in development at all. According to rumours, the upcoming iPhone 17 Air will have a slim design compared to the other models in the series, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Besides, Apple reportedly has several different products in development.

Apple iPhone 17 Air is said to replace the long-running "Plus" variant, which is not a popular choice for many. Ahead of the possible launch, many leaks and renders have already been shared on the social media platform, fueling people's excitement. Unlike other models in the iPhone 17 series, the Air variant may have a different design and looks, setting it apart. MacBook Air M4 Likely To Launch This Week, Next-Gen iPad Models To Follow Soon; Know What To Expect From Upcoming Products From Apple.

iPhone 17 Air New Leaks

iPhone 17 Air's new information suggested that the device may not have any physical SIM card slot. Apple has already stopped giving SIM card slots to many other regions and has offered eSIM as an option. This could be provided as a default on the device. Besides, Apple may follow on the path of its newly launched iPhone 16e and reportedly offer a single camera on the rear side.

The reports suggest that the device may have a single 48MP shooter with 2x telephoto zoom capabilities. Beyond this, the smartphone may have only a single speaker, which will allow users to experience mono instead of stereo sound. Reports said that Apple may not offer speakers as good as those on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. In terms of design, the iPhone 17 Air may have a 5.5mm to 6mm thickness. Smartphone Launches in March 2025: From Nothing Phone 3a Series to iQOO Neo 10R and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones This Month.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Air or Slim variant is expected to have an A19 chipset, an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, an iOS 19 system out of the box, and Apple Intelligence features. It will likely offer a 128GB minimum and 512GB maximum storage option. Reports said it will have Face ID, a Bluetooth 5.3 version, a 12MP selfie camera, and a USB type-C 2.0 port.

