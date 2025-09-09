Apple has launched the AirPods Pro 3 at its “awe dropping” event today, unveiling a new generation of earbuds with advanced specifications and features. The AirPods Pro 3 have been launched with several advanced features to enhance the audio experience. It offers a spatial listening experience and comes with improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The earbuds also support the Live Translation feature. It is available in five different ear tip sizes and is built with an IP57 rating. The AirPods Pro 3 is priced at USD 249. Preorders begin today, and the earbuds will be available from September 19, 2025. Samsung Innovation Campus To Train 20,000 Indian Students in AI, IoT, Coding, and Big Data in 2025 Aligning With Government's Skill India and Digital India Initiatives.

AirPods Pro 3 Launched

