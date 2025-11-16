New Delhi, November 16: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will suggest relevant stickers as users type their messages on their Android devices. The WhatsApp feature, which has been under development, is said to have a toggle for allowing users to turn sticker suggestions on or off whenever they want. The Meta-owned platform aims to make conversations smoother by helping users to find the right sticker without scrolling through multiple packs.

WhatsApp is rolling out a new sticker suggestion feature for Android beta testers, allowing the app to recommend stickers based on what they type. The feature appears in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.34.11 update, giving some testers early access to an interactive chat experience. Users can choose to keep or disable the feature through a toggle in the settings. NotebookLM New Feature Update: Google Introduces Deep Research To Automate and Simplify Complex Online Research; Check Details.

WhatsApp Sticker Suggestion Feature

As per a report of WABetaInfo, a limited group of beta testers can now view sticker suggestions in the chat bar as they start typing. The feature is meant to instantly display stickers that align with the emoji being used. It will let users to pick expressive stickers instantly without opening the full sticker panel. WhatsApp will automatically send the sticker after tapping on the suggestion.

As per reports, only static or animated stickers with emojis linked during their creation can show up as suggestions. Some third-party sticker apps let creators attach up to three emojis to a single sticker to improve accuracy. Users can choose whether they want sticker suggestions to pop up while typing emojis. The option can be turned off by heading to WhatsApp Settings, then tapping on Chats, where a dedicated toggle controls this feature. Switching it off will bring back the usual typing experience without automatic prompts. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Likely To Soon Indicate if an Account May Be Using VPN To Hide Its True Location.

When the feature is enabled, users can react in a fun way without searching through multiple sticker packs. As each sticker is linked to certain emojis, the system remains clear and easy to understand. When you type an emoji that matches your emotions, related stickers are said to appear instantly to express the same idea.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

