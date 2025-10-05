Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high, reaching USD 1,25,449 today. Two hours ago, the cryptocurrency was trading at the USD 1,23,900 mark; however, it recently touched a new historic high, then fell slightly to USD 1,24,784 as of 11:51 AM IST. With this valuation, Bitcoin has become the seventh most valuable asset in the world at USD 2.5 trillion. In mid-August, BTC price was USD 1,24,480; however, due to strong demand by investors, it has gained momentum. Bitcoin Price Today, October 5, 2025: BTC Price Jumps Beyond USD 1,24,000 Mark for 2nd Time, Reaching All-Time High Mark; Now at USD 1,23,926.

Bitcoin Reaches USD 1,25,449 All-Time High Mark

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Touch Highest USD 1,25,449 Mark Today

Bitcoin is officially a $2.5 trillion asset, the 7th most valuable asset in the world. pic.twitter.com/zJC9zHiJG2 — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) October 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin Price X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)