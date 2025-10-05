Bitcoin price has jumped significantly in past few days, reaching beyond USD 1,22,000 mark. However, the recent jump to USD 1,23,941 hints at the possibility of the cryptocurrency gaining momentum faster than before. As of 10:03 AM IST, BTC price was USD 1,23,926, almost about to cross the previous all-time high of USD 1,24,000. Soon, Bitcoin valuation will become the highest, fulfilling the predictions of the experts. Bitcoin already touched USD 1,24,159 mark at 2:35 AM IST. Nirmala Sitharaman Launches 'Aapki Punji, Aapka Adhikar' Nationwide Campaign on Unclaimed Financial Assets.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Gains Momentum Reaching USD 1,24,000 for 2nd Time

