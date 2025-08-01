Bitcoin price has dropped to USD 1,15,896.71 on August 1, 2025, at 8:49 AM IST, down from USD 1,16,814.60 earlier in the day. The decline highlights Bitcoin’s unpredictable price movements and the volatility of the cryptocurrency market. The current dip in the cryptocurrency serves as another reminder of the unpredictable nature of Bitcoin's market movement. Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Open in Red as Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Imposing 25% Tariff on India Effective From August 7.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 1, 2025

