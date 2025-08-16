The Bitcoin price has fallen significantly after recently achieving a new all-time high of USD 1,24,496. As of today at 10:25 AM IST, the BTC price was USD 1,17,969, which is much lower compared with the recent high. However, the new amount is higher than the Bitcoin price at midnight, which was around USD 1,17,480. However, the cryptocurrency is expected to reach even higher than the recent historic high. Swiggy Price Hike: Food Delivery Major Increases Its Platform Fee for Food Delivery Orders by INR 2 Due to Rise in Customer Transactions During Festive Season.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Reaches to USD 1,17,696 Mark

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)