Bitcoin price today, on August 23, 2025, is trading around USD 1,16,625.67 at 8:49 AM IST. The BTC price has surpassed the USD 1,16,000 mark throughout the past day. Earlier in the day, at 3:11 AM IST, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,16,790.78, while it was at USD 1,16,599.54 at 8:44 PM on August 22, 2025. The current range reflects a steady movement, though it remains below the recent high. Bitcoin had touched a new peak of USD 1,24,000 on August 14, 2025. Since then, the crypto price has dipped. Now, as the crypto market remains volatile, it is difficult to predict whether Bitcoin will rise again or continue to decline. OpenAI India Office: Sam Altman-Run AI Firm To Open First Office in New Delhi, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Welcomes the Initiative.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 23, 2025

