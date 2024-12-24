Bitcoin price today nears USD 95,000. On December 24, 2024, Bitcoin price stands at USD 94,777.77. It comes after Bitcoin reached an all-time high of USD 1,07,000 last week, which was a new benchmark in the cryptocurrency market. There are also speculations that the price of Bitcoin will likely go up and might reach USD 2,00,000 by 2025. Bitcoin Price Today, December 23: BTC Falls Below USD 95,000; Check Details.

