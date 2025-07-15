Bitcoin price today, on July 15, 2025, stood at USD 1,20,028.75 at 3:11 AM IST. This comes shortly after the cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of USD 1,22,197.01 at 2:52 PM IST on July 14. The recent BTC price movement marks a historic moment for Bitcoin, as it crossed the USD 1,22,000 mark for the first time ever. The Bitcoin price has since seen a slight dip but remains well above previous levels. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 15, 2025: HCLTech, Tata Technologies and RailTel Corporation Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)