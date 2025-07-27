Bitcoin price today, on July 27, 2025, stands at USD 1,18,144.97, showing an upward trend. Earlier today, at 3:11 AM IST, the BTC price was recorded at USD 117,983.51, reflecting a steady climb from USD 1,17,560.87 at 2:52 PM IST on July 26, 2025. The cryptocurrency market remains highly volatile, with frequent fluctuations as Bitcoin's price rises and falls unpredictably. While the recent rise is a positive sign, the unpredictable nature of the crypto market suggests that further fluctuations could happen at any time. RBI Approves One-Month Extension for IndusInd Bank’s Interim Executive Committee Amid Leadership Transition.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 27, 2025

July 27, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $118,144.97 (BTC-EUR): €100,127.86 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) July 27, 2025

