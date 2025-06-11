Bitcoin price today, on June 11, 2025, stands at USD 1,09,815.33 as of 8:49 AM IST. The BTC price followed a slight dip to USD 1,09,227.63 yesterday at 2:52 PM IST. Earlier on June 10, at 3:11 AM IST, Bitcoin had climbed to USD 1,10,029.88, which brought it close to its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88 recorded on May 23, 2025. The recent price activity shows Bitcoin's uncertainty but also its ability to recover after minor declines. Despite the recent dip, market analysts remain positive about Bitcoin’s growth. Many expect the cryptocurrency to bounce back in the coming months and possibly hit USD 1,20,000 by the end of 2025. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 11, 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Bank of Baroda and Reliance Infrastructure Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 11, 2025

