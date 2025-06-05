Bitcoin price dropped to USD 1,04,000 today, June 5, 2025, as of 02:49 PM IST after a brief surge earlier this week. BTC price dropped amid the ongoing massive sell-offs in the crypto markets by the largest cryptocurrency holders called "Whales". Bitcoin price has become volatile for past few weeks since it touched the USD 1,11,000 mark. The fluctuations continue amid changing market sentiments. Procter & Gamble Layoffs: FMCG Major To Reduce 7,000 Jobs, 15% of Its Non-Manufacturing Positions Globally Over Next 2 Years.

