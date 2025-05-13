Bitcoin price today on May 13, 2025, is trading at USD 1,02,451.43 at 3:11 AM IST, which reflects a small drop from yesterday’s price. After remaining below the USD 100,000 mark for some time, the cryptocurrency has now crossed the mark. Yesterday, BTC price was at USD 1,04,441.14 at 2:52 PM IST. Last week, Bitcoin traded between USD 94,000 and USD 96,000, which showed signs of a possible recovery. The steady increase in Bitcoin price over the past few days is a positive signal for investors. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 13, 2025: Tata Steel, Paytm and Raymond Lifestyle Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 13

