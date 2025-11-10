Bitcoin price today, on November 10, 2025, stands at around USD 1,06,113.31 at 9:49 AM IST, showing an upward trend in the Crypto market. The cryptocurrency has seen steady growth over the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Bitcoin was priced at USD 1,04,242.05 at 4:11 AM IST, while on November 9, at 9:44 PM IST, it was trading at USD 1,03,066.04, which shows gradual and consistent gains. The recent rise in BTC price indicates positive market sentiment. The current Bitcoin price trend is likely to gain more momentum in the coming days and may push the cryptocurrency further above the USD 1,06,000 mark. Bharti Airtel Share Price Today, November 10: Stock Rise by 4%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bitcoin Price Today, November 10, 2025

