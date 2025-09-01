Bitcoin price today, on September 1, 2025, stood at USD 1,07,656.02 at 8:49 AM IST, showing a continued downward trend. Earlier in the day, at 3:11 AM, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,08,491.48. Just a few hours before that, on August 31 at 8:44 PM, the BTC price was trading at USD 1,08,624.19. The steady decline in the cryptocurrency over the past few hours has caught attention, as Bitcoin is known for its frequent ups and downs. Whether the Bitcoin price will keep declining or a rebound is imminent remains uncertain. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 1, 2025: RBL Bank, NHPC and BHEL Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Bitcoin Price Today, September 1, 2025

