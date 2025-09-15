After a few days of trading at the USD 1,15,000 mark, the Bitcoin price has increased beyond the USD 1,16,000 mark. The BTC price surge was brief but indicated that it would further increase. The cryptocurrency showed a steady but slow increase in its price overnight. In 2025, the Bitcoin price may increase further, reaching a new all-time high, as per experts. Railtel Share Price Today, September 15: Railtel Shares Surge 8% After Company Secures Another Order From Bihar Council; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Goes Beyond USD 1,16,000 Mark

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bitcoin Price). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)