Bitcoin’s price has witnessed a sharp nosedive since it last touched USD 116,000. The significant fall has caused the cryptocurrency to decrease by about USD 4,000. As of 9:16 AM IST, BTC was priced at USD 112,352, marking a massive drop from yesterday's level. The cryptocurrency even dipped to the USD 111,676 mark. It may take a few more days for Bitcoin’s price to rise again. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 23, 2025: RVNL, TCS, and Infosys Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price Touches USD 1,12,000 Mark

